Virus Patrol Absurdities: Ohio Wrestlers May Grapple, But Not Shake Hands!

Wrestlers must stay six feet apart and wear masks while on the bench and warming up. When they enter the ring, they are prohibited from shaking hands. Only then does it become safe to grapple your sweaty, heavy breathing opponent, and roll around on the ground together for six minutes.

But they don’t shake hands, so it’s all good. Conclusion? Covid spreads from shaking hands, but not from wrestling… just like Covid spreads in churches and synagogues, but not at ‘peaceful protests’. Remember, we must listen to the scientists.

