Wake Up, Donald, You Ain’t No Tom Paine

You swaggered into the White House in 2017 like a two-gun cowboy, backhanding the press, talking fast, talking hard, promising to lift up the economy to soaring heights…and now you’re sitting in the Oval signing away trillions of dollars for a Welfare operation the likes of which the world has never seen. Trillions of air-guitar dollars, lunar dollars, out-of-the-sleeve stage magic dollars, Fed Reserve high-on-speed dream dollars, boiling frog dollars, Wizard of Oz rainbow dollars.

