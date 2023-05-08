Washington Donates $115 Billion To The Latest Terrorist Nation

Ukrainian intelligence chief Kirill Budunov told Yahoo News in response to a question about Kiev’s culpability in journalist Darya Dugina’s assassination last summer that “we’ve been killing Russians and we will keep killing Russians anywhere on the face of this world until the complete victory of Ukraine.” This declaration of terrorist intent by the GUR to kill its opponent’s civilians wherever they may be is indistinguishable from Al Qaeda (AQ) or ISIS’.

https://korybko.substack.com/p/kievs-worldwide-terrorist-campaign?utm_source=substack&utm_medium=email