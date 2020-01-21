Washington’s Absurd Prosecution Of Huawei’s Meng Wanzhou
The U.S. extradition proceedings against Chinese business executive Meng Wanzhou only goes to show the utter perversity of the U.S. government’s policy of imposing economic sanctions on foreign regimes and, in a larger context, the perversity of the entire U.S. foreign policy of interventionism and meddling in the affairs of other nations. […]
