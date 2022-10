Contra Corner Weekly Subscription You must be a Stockman's Corner member in order to view this post, subscribe to

During the past three years, Washington has made three catastrophic errors. These include: The draconian one-size-fits-all Lockdowns in response to the Covid; The insane $11 trillion bacchanalia of monetary and fiscal stimmies designed to counter the supply-side shutdowns caused by the Virus Patrol; The mindless Sanctions War on Russia, which has caused global commodity markets […]