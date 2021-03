Contra Corner Weekly Subscription You must be a Stockman's Corner member in order to view this post, subscribe to

Here we go again. Another monthly jobs report has been heralded in the financial media as “better than expected.” And, of course, the domestic labor market is actually worse than it was last month, it’s been stagnant since October, and it’s still 6% below where it stood last February. That’s right. Bubblevision’s talking heads just […]