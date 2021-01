The striking red line in the chart below is the ultimate manifestation of our boiling frogs metaphor. It is flat as a board and depicts the net income of the Almighty Apple Inc since September 2012. The embedded annualized growth rates (CAGRs) compute to, well, snoozers: Eight-year: +4.1%; Three-year: +5.9%; Two-year: -1.7%; One-year: +3.9% So […]