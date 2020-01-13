What Can Go Wrong When Everyone Is All-In? Just About Anything!
As we noted over the weekend, everyone’s all-in… Despite 77% of CFOs now admitting the market is significantly overvalued, retail investor (super) sentiment, via the CNN Fear and Greed Index, has printed at all time series highs. https://www.zerohedge.com/markets/nothing-can-go-wrong-right-trader-warns-everyones-all
David Stockman's Contra Corner is the only place where mainstream delusions and cant about the Warfare State, the Bailout State, Bubble Finance and Beltway Banditry are ripped, refuted and rebuked. Subscribe now to receive David Stockman’s latest posts by email each day as well as his model portfolio, Lee Adler’s Daily Data Dive and David’s personally curated insights and analysis from leading contrarian thinkers.