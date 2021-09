The average temperature for the Lower 48 states from June to August was 74 degrees Fahrenheit—or 2.6 degrees above average, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said Thursday. That average is just 0.01 degree Fahrenheit above the previous record, set in the summer of 1936.

