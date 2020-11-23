What Global Warming?

It is apparent from the data that there has been no consistent warming trend in the U.S. over the last 2 decades; average mean temperatures (daytime and nighttime) have been slightly higher in some years and slightly lower in other years. On balance–and contrary to mountains of uninformed social and political commentary—annual temperatures on average in the U.S. were no higher in 2019 than they were in 1998.

1998 54.6 degrees

1999 54.5 degrees

2000 54.0 degrees

2001 54.3 degrees

2002 53.9 degrees

2003 53.7 degrees

2004 53.5 degrees

2005 54 degrees

2006 54.9 degrees

2007 54.2 degrees

2008 53.0 degrees

2009 53.1 degrees

2010 53.8 degrees

2011 53.8 degrees

2012 55.3 degrees

2013 52.4 degrees

2014 52.6 degrees

2015 54.4 degrees

2016 54.9 degrees

2017 54.6 degrees

2018 53.5 degrees

2019 52.7 degrees

http://temperatures-and-ocean-levels-rising-dangerously-not-really/