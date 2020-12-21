What Inflation Shortfall? Millennials Being Clobbered By Tuition, Housing And Debt

While it might be difficult to track everything that is happening right now, inflation is eroding the purchasing power of younger Americans and we can see this in the data when we compare the cost of a few major items from 2000 to 2020.

Let us look at one example here by looking at historical data for tuition at the University of Southern California (USC):

http://www.mybudget360.com/inflation-is-eroding-purchasing-power-and-hurting-millennials-the-most-exploring-the-cost-of-two-important-items-from-2000-to-2020/?utm_source=feedburner&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=Feed%3A+mybudget360%2FQePx+%28My+Budget+360%29