Here’s something to consider with the S&P 500 on the verge of erasing all its 2020 losses: Ever since the benchmark bottomed in March, every single one of its members has posted a positive return.

https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2020-06-08/there-isn-t-a-single-down-stock-in-the-s-p-over-last-10-weeks?sref=QJyGlEuQ