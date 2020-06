Companies rushing to shore up cash during the Covid-19 pandemic are fueling the busiest June ever in the U.S. junk-bond market.

Through Friday, companies have raised about $45.5 billion this month. That puts it on pace to be the busiest month since $46.4 billion was sold in September 2013, the former record since 2006, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2020-06-19/junk-bond-rally-shaping-up-to-make-june-busiest-month-on-record?sref=PnLZeVWM