When Immunity-Generating Childhood Colds Become Covid False Positives

Given that, to begin with, positive testing rates are only about 2%-5% in many areas ( about 5% nationwide), a 3% false positive rate could often account for half of the positive results. It’s a problem in the general population, but it’s particularly absurd among children because it is very likely that these tests are picking up coronavirus colds, which can function as a vaccine against clinical-level COVID-19 illness for children!

https://www.theblaze.com/op-ed/horowitz-positive-covid-tests-common-colds