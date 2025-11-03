When Low Information POTUS Got The Jab

By David Gortler At Brownstone Institute

On Oct. 10, Trump’s physician, Dr. Sean P. Barbabella, announced that after conducting a battery of tests, he found that our president “remains in exceptional health” and that he had received “immunizations, including annual influenza and updated Covid-19 booster vaccinations.” It’s likely the president received a Pfizer mRNA shot.

Listening to the Experts

Trump—perhaps the busiest man on the planet—can’t be expected to do a deep dive on the epidemiology, safety, and efficacy of these shots. Like most patients, he had no choice but to trust the experts.

Doing so makes sense when the experts are trustworthy and follow what the data tells them. Unfortunately, when it comes to public health, and to the Covid-19 mandates in particular, trust in federal health agencies and health care professionals has been shattered beyond recognition.

So much of what people think they know about America’s recent drug and mRNA approvals just isn’t so. As a result, I wonder if the President of the United States received a full disclosure of the available data so he could weigh the risks versus the benefits of mRNA Covid shots.

To exercise truly informed consent, he would have needed to know (at a minimum) the following:

It’s October 2025. Deadly variants of Covid are long extinct and extremely unlikely to emerge without human engineering. This has been the case since the emergence of the Omicron variant in late 2021, according to a landmark meta-analysis published in the International Journal of Infectious Diseases.

The president, according to his physician, “remains in exceptional health.”

In layman’s terms: if the president were to catch Covid again (he has had Covid at least once), it would be mild. He could easily treat it with very safe drugs such as ivermectin and/or hydroxychloroquine that he correctly advocated for, and stockpiled, along with dozens of other repurposed, inexpensive treatments for Covid, proven to be safe and effective as the peer-reviewed literature has clearly outlined: Here are two of my favorites both of which I’ve written about extensively:

Covid viruses mutate too quickly to be stopped by any mass-produced “vaccine.” Manufacturers knew from the start that with Covid’s high rate of mutation, mRNA shots would have to be produced and administered at least once a month, lest they become irrelevant due to mutations. Researchers from the Universities of Bath and Edinburgh found back in 2021 that Covid mutates as quickly as every two weeks. That means Trump’s monovalent injection that he was injected with in 2025, which was developed in late 2024 and early 2025, is likely obsolete.

Even if they were given as a monthly booster, these shots don’t do what a “vaccine” is supposed to do; they have not been shown to prevent spread or transmission of Covid-19.

Unlike vaccines which are designed to provide total immunity, Covid injections have been shown to produce antibodies, but do not provide complete immunity from Covid. In other words, one would still catch Covid, just not the one particular strain of Covid you are being injected with.

There’s no reputable evidence to show that mRNA Covid shots minimize serious disease and may have caused harm; by the end of 2022, the majority of Covid-19 deaths were in vaccinated/boosted individuals.

The Risks of mRNA Covid Shots

So much for the benefits. What about the risks?

In the FDA VAERS database, there are over one million adverse event reports from Covid mRNA shots in the United States alone, which include tens of thousands of reports of: deaths, permanent disability, ER visits, and severe allergic reactions. Even worse: The VAERS surveillance database has been chastised by multiple government and FDA officials to only represent low, single-digit percentages of the actual number of adverse effects that actually occur.

Per Liz Willner’s (famous?) Open VAERS website:

Figure 2: August 2025 reports from VAERS showing the number of adverse events associated with Covid mRNA vaccines in the USA alone. Various sources indicate that these voluntary reports only represent the low single-digit percentage of adverse events that occur in reality.

Figure 3: Want to analyze the quantity and ingredients in your mRNA Covid shot? Here is one page of the 63 of 127 pages that was not fully redacted that the FDA has selected to share about how to do that.

Long story short: The mRNA shots are far riskier and have far fewer net benefits than the public was led to believe. What’s more, both the FDA and the drug companies continue to choose a policy of opacity over transparency.

While it’s impractical for a pharmacist or physician to rattle off every single side effect before giving every single drug, Covid mRNA shots are a special case due to its overall design and obscure dosing and lipid nanoparticle and genetic ingredients requiring special disclosure, not to mention its significant safety profile, long half-life, and mandates.

Plus, unlike every other product on the market, vaccine recipients can’t sue vaccine manufacturers in case of injury or death. Add to that the profound lack of transparency on some of the most basic ingredients of these still novel products.

In light of these facts, providers have a duty to fully inform patients of risks and benefits. (In fact, the Omnibus Budget Reconciliation Act of 1990 and 1993 seem to require this.)

On Sept. 1st 2025, Trump lamented the lack of mRNA transparency over Truth Social Media and also said that pharma should be releasing data to prove their Covid vaccines are safe and effective, further stating: “…I want the answer, and I want it NOW.” [emphasis, presidential].

We hope someone in the president’s circle will tell him…and his FDA.