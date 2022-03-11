When Pigs Fly: Congress Inserts Over 4,000 Pork Earmarks In Spending Bill

For years, Congress has dispensed with the pretense of informed legislative process when it comes to major bills and appropriations.

The new $1.5 trillion omnibus spending bill, however, took the notion of blind legislating to a disgraceful degree. Democratic leadership dumped the almost 3,000 page bill on the members (and the public) on Wednesday with only a couple days to review the massive spending. That includes over 4,000 pork projects in earmarks.

https://www.zerohedge.com/political/when-pigs-fly-congress-inserts-over-4000-pork-earmarks-spending-bill