There was supposedly great economic news this morning, with Q4 real GDP posting at +3.44%. So we got to wondering about what actually happened on the main street economy if you set aside the risible claim that Q4 inflation (via the GDP deflator) rose by only 1.66% at an annualized rate and that Federal spending […]