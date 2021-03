But Powell doubled down. No tapering or a move on rates is being contemplated – and the Fed will be providing ample warning well ahead of time. The FOMC is not concerned by what it views as a fleeting pop in inflation. It’s now well dug into its bunker mandate of promoting full employment, while mouthing – and praying for – price stability.

http://creditbubblebulletin.blogspot.com/2021/03/weekly-commentary-powell-on-inflation.html