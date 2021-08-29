WHO Changed The Science?!

I cannot say why, exactly, the WHO did this back flipping on basic scientific facts. Given the events of the last two years, however, it is reasonable to assume that politics were at play. Since the beginning of the pandemic, those who have been pushing lockdowns, hysteria, and vaccine mandates have resisted the idea of natural herd immunity, instead insisting that we must live in lockdown fear – masked up and isolation – until we can all get vaccinated. Now that the vaccines have not worked to provide protection against variants, infections, or transmission, there is a desperate scramble taking place to rescue the effort with endless boosters, and continued masking and fear.

https://brownstone.org/articles/the-world-health-organization-oversold-the-vaccine-and-deprecated-natural-immunity/