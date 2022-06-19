Why Biden’s Attacks On Energy Are “Absolutely Insane”

But these gestures pale in comparison to the overarching hostility the Biden Administration has directed toward oil and gas companies since taking office. In March, it revoked a permit by a refinery on the U.S. Virgin Islands to expand production. Last month, the Biden administration canceled a massive, one-million acre oil and gas lease in Alaska. And earlier this week, Senator Ron Wyden proposed a large new tax on oil industry profits, which Biden officials say the president may support.

 

 

 

 

https://www.zerohedge.com/political/shellenberger-why-bidens-attacks-energy-are-absolutely-insane