Why Biden’s Green Energy Policy Will ‘End in Tears’

On June 6, the Biden Administration invoked the Defense Production Act to increase the production of green energy and to replace the use of fossil fuels. While the legality of this move is questionable, it established the U.S. government as a major controlling party in America’s heretofore private energy industry. But like most grand government adventures into industrial policy, the push for renewables is already revealing itself to be enormously wasteful and counterproductive.

https://www.theepochtimes.com/why-bidens-green-energy-policy-will-end-in-tears_4559434.html?utm_source=partner&utm_campaign=ZeroHedge