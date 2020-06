The relentless and brilliant journalist, Celia Farber, covers the whole sordid story at uncoverdc[dot]com. She points out that “Remdesivir, [the toxic COVID drug] ‘touted’ by Anthony Fauci…costs $1,000 per pill, whereas HCQ’s generic price is $0.64.” That’s called a clue.

