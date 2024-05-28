Why Easy Money Doesn’t Cut It—70 Years of Proof

“Made in America” used to mean made by the companies and middle-class workers that form the backbone of this country. But America’s industrial sector has moved abroad in search of lower costs. Today, Wall Street and the Fed run the show, printing trillions of dollars we don’t have and then speculating on the outcome. The result is that the middle class has evaporated, our economy is highly financialized, and the dollar is held afloat by America’s military might.

Moderate but persistent inflation (e.g. @2%) is an economic elixir that fuels higher levels of growth, jobs and macroeconomic performance.

Fed suppression of interest rates enables higher domestic investment levels, thereby fostering rising wealth and living standards over time.

Yes, American industry and jobs moved abroad in search of lower costs, but what fueled that disastrous off-shoring flight was two erroneous propositions that have become axiomatic gospel at the Federal Reserve. To wit, the notions that—Excessive, cumulative domestic inflation is why America lost its industrial base and also why the burned-out zones of Flyover America are now populated with very angry MAGA hats. At the same time, artificially cheap interest rates and ultra-low bond yields are the mother’s milk of Wall Street speculation, not a stimulant to productive investment on main street.What has happened over the past half century, therefore, is that lagging investment in productive assets on main street has retarded productivity growth, even as the Fed’s pro-inflation policies have pushed nominal wages and other domestic production costs steadily higher. As a consequence, the difference between nominal wage growth and productivity offsets---unit labor costs--- have soared by nearly(3.0% per annum) since 1971.