Why Joe Biden’s Bad Hair Week Is Just The Start: Next Comes A 2022 Economic Swoon And Dem Congressional Wipe-out of 1974 Scale
No one has accused politicians of lacking gull, even chutzpah. But the boasting that came from Sleeping Joe’s script-writers recently in a desperate effort to powder the pig of the President’s disastrous last week, surely takes the prize. Biden’s tweet was a pastiche of bromides, humbug, misdirection—all slathered along an utterly untruthful evergreen narrative peddled […]