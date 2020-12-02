Why Netanyahu Whacked Iran’s Top Nuclear Scientist—To Back Biden Into War

Likewise, continuing Trump’s program of ‘maximum pressure’ is not a politically viable option, given the advanced state of the Iranian nuclear program and the impact this has on the all-important ‘breakout window’ that underpinned, from the US perspective, the legitimacy of the JCPOA. The same contingencies being confronted by the Trump administration regarding the possibility of US forces attacking Iran’s nuclear infrastructure will be confronted by President Biden on his first day in office. By killing Fakhrizadeh, Israel is doing its best to ensure that, for Biden, that military action is the only viable option available.

https://www.lewrockwell.com/2020/12/no_author/israels-gift-to-joe-biden-52-days-before-he-even-takes-office-war-with-iran/