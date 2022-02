The first impact of QE was asset price inflation, a sea of institutional liquidity that enabled ridiculous behavior in the world of asset creation and allocation. Ponder the shift in investor perception that made investments such as better.com seem like a good idea. And there are literally hundreds of other companies that share this quality – or lack thereof. We’ll be writing about some of these names in coming weeks.

https://www.theinstitutionalriskanalyst.com/post/the-curse-of-humphrey-hawkins