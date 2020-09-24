Why Surgical Masks Don’t Stop Transmission Of The Covid—Chapter And Verse

Ahough mechanistic studies support the potential effect of hand hygiene or face masks, evidence from 14 randomized controlled trials of these measures did not support a substantial effect on transmission of laboratory-confirmed influenza. We similarly found limited evidence on the effectiveness of improved hygiene and environmental cleaning. We identified several major knowledge gaps requiring further research, most fundamentally an improved characterization of the modes of person-to-person transmission.”

https://www.lewrockwell.com/2020/09/allan-stevo/reminder-cdc-says-facemasks-dont-stop-covid/