Why The CDC’s Covid Death Counts Are Vastly Inflated And Illegally Published

Why would the CDC decide against using a system of data collection & reporting they authored,and which has been in use nationwide for 17 years without incident,in favor of an untested & unproven system exclusively forCOVID-19 without discussion and peer-review?Did the CDC’s decision to abandon a known and proven effective system also breach several federal laws that ensure data accuracy and integrity?Did the CDC knowingly alter rules for reporting cause of death in the presence of comorbidity exclusively for COVID-19? If so,why?

https://cf5e727d-d02d-4d71-89ff-9fe2d3ad957f.filesusr.com/ugd/adf864_411c766e79174b17b8911fcae08722b1.pdf