Why The Pfizer And Moderna Jabs Are Experimental Gene Therapy, Not Vaccinations

While the Moderna and Pfizer mRNA shots are labeled as “vaccines,” and news agencies and health policy leaders call them that, the actual patents for Pfizer’s and Moderna’s injections more truthfully describe them as “gene therapy,” not vaccines.

https://articles.mercola.com/sites/articles/archive/2021/02/09/coronavirus-mrna-vaccine.aspx?ui=0c8e03cd7e4b49aa73f60287e44402019fabaefbd269b7bb91f335f97c8de7a4&sd=20201111&cid_source=dnl&cid_medium=email&cid_content=art1ReadMore&cid=20210209_HL2&mid=DM799847&rid=1080055979