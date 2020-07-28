Why The Political Classes Trash Thomas Jefferson

Hamilton favored a powerful centralized government that he believed could and should control the economy, enrich the powerful elite, and dominate the states. If this sounds familiar, it is because that is exactly what the establishment and the left want today. Jefferson deeply opposed this, favoring decentralization, states’ rights, and economic freedom. In fact, in 1798, Jefferson wrote the Kentucky Resolution, promulgating the idea that states could nullify unconstitutional federal laws.

https://www.lewrockwell.com/2020/07/derek-dobalian/why-they-despise-and-smear-thomas-jefferson/