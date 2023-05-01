Why Tucker Was Cancelled

Speaking publicly for the first time since his seismic firing by Fox News, Tucker Carlson indicated in a Wednesday night video release that he was indeed dismissed for presenting on “the undeniably big topics, the ones that will define our future,” which — through corporate collusion with both political parties and their donors — “are not permitted in the American media.”

https://www.lifesitenews.com/analysis/hysterical-and-aggressive-tucker-carlson-indicates-he-was-fired-for-exposing-corruption-of-liars/?utm_source=popular