The inflationary hits just keep on coming. We are referring to June’s 6.8% Y/Y reading on the Fed’s favorite yardstick, the PCE deflator. That’s the highest gain since the 6.9% gain posted more than 40 years ago in January 1982! Y/Y Change In The PCE Deflator, 1982-2022 And, no, it’s not just the commodity outliers […]