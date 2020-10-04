Work-From-Home Causing Stunning Collapse Of Big City Commercial Real Estate

In the third quarter 2020, the commercial real estate segment of office space in Houston, Manhattan, Chicago, San Francisco, and Los Angeles – each representing a different area of the US with different economic dynamics – has gotten hit hard by the stunning shift to work-from-home (WFH) and the sudden corporate realization that, after years of hogging all available office space for future use, they need to get rid of this space.

 

 

 

 

 

https://wolfstreet.com/2020/10/03/commercial-real-estates-office-sector-crushed-in-q3-by-work-from-home-and-tsunami-of-supply-manhattan-san-francisco-houston-chicago-los-angeles/