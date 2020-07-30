Yale epidemiologist: Dr. Fauci running ‘misinformation campaign’ against hydroxychloroquine

Risch, however, is sharply criticizing Fauci’s approach to evaluating the drug’s effectiveness, arguing that repeated trials and tests have shown that it is markedly effective at treating COVID-19 so long as it is administered properly.

Risch, a professor of epidemiology and the director of Yale’s Molecular Cancer Epidemiology Laboratory, has been pushing for the drug’s use in the fight against the coronavirus for months. Last week in a Newsweek op-ed he called HCQ “the key to defeating COVID-19,” claiming its use — particularly when administered with one of two antibiotics and the nutritional supplement zinc — has been “shown to be highly effective” in treating high-risk coronavirus patients.

 

 

 

 

