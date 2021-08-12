Yep! It Was The Wuhan Flu

One of the World Health Organization’s leading infectious diseases experts says that the first COVID ‘patient zero’ was “likely” a lab worker at the Wuhan Institute of Virology.

Peter Embarek, who spearheaded a WHO team sent to investigate the lab earlier this year, told Danish television that the likely source of the pandemic was someone infected by a bat during fieldwork or at one of the laboratories in Wuhan.

https://summit.news/2021/08/12/danish-who-chief-says-covid-patient-zero-was-likely-wuhan-lab-worker/