Zoe Buhler is a 28 year old pregnant mother who lives just outside of Melbourne, Australia. She was handcuffed in her own living room on Wednesday afternoon and charged with “incitement” after officers entered her private property (with a search warrant) and began reading Buhler her rights.

Buhler and her boyfriendhttps://www.zerohedge.com/markets/pregnant-australian-mother-arrested-her-home-over-facebook-lockdown-protest-post