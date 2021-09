This past week, as the stock market recorded its biggest selloff since May, Mr. Keeler says he bought bullish call options on the S&P 500 jumping back toward records through the end of the year. The gauge has hit more than 50 fresh highs and is up 19% this year even after a volatile stretch.

https://www.wsj.com/articles/individuals-embrace-options-trading-turbocharging-stock-markets-11632661201?mod=markets_lead_pos1