The prospect of an open public arena for ideas is exhilarating all of a sudden, considering how the information-stream got hijacked in service to the wicked. It’s fun to see their tortured casuistry as they plead for “content moderation” — the phrase du jour for censorship, as if it were a good thing rather than the opposite of anything good. This feels like the beginning of something positive after a long siege of political degeneracy. Let the sunshine in to disinfect the arena. Cast the Demons back into darkness. You go, Elon!

https://www.lewrockwell.com/2022/04/james-howard-kunstler/youve-been-misinformed/