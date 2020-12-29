You’re Wrong Again, Donald (And Tucker Carlson, Too)! Section 230 Is Pro-Liberty And Pro-Free Enterprise

It can seem complicated, but it’s actually fairly straightforward. Section 230 simply says that only internet users are responsible for what they write, not the private companies whose websites host the commenters. Secondly, it affirms what the First Amendment already implies—that private companies don’t have to host speech that violates their values.

