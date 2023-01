As Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky gloated this week shamelessly and without a hint of irony to corporate honchos in Florida, the war in his country means “big business opportunities” for the West. This clownish figure was formerly a comedian and actor before becoming a politician. Now he can add pimping to his grubby career.

https://straightlinelogic.com/2023/01/28/war-is-a-racket-tanks-a-lot-now-give-us-f-16s-by-the-strategic-culture-editorial-board/